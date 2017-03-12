Man dies after being hit by pickup truck in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man hit by a car Saturday night in Suffolk died at the hospital.

Suffolk police say officers were called around 9:20 p.m. for an accident on Bridge Road (U.S. 17). A preliminary investigation found the man was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver reportedly stayed on scene.

Police say the man received emergency treatment on scene and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The northbound lane of Bridge Road (U.S. 17) was shutdown, with the southbound lane being used to alternate traffic. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

Police were working to identify the man’s family before identifying him.

