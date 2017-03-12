Girl Scout cookie booth robbed at South Carolina Walmart

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Girl Scout cookie booth was robbed today, according to the Girl Scouts of South Carolina.

The incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The cookie booth was set up at the Walmart in Powdersville.

The suspect got away with the booth’s money box. It is unknown at this time how much money was in the box.

A woman and her daughter were working the booth at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.