HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Friendly Drive, Sunday evening.

According to the Hampton Fire Department, the emergency call came in at 8:30 p.m.

There were no injuries, but a cat was killed. A rabbit was also removed from the house; alive. Three adults and one child are displaced due to fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no other information at this time.

