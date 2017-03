NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld is scheduled to perform a stand-up routine in June at Chrysler Hall.

Seinfeld’s scheduled stop in Norfolk is part of a nationwide tour the comedian is set to start next week. The tour largely includes stops in Manhattan.

Tickets for his Chrysler Hall event go on sale March 17, and will cost between $48.50 – $123.50, according to SevenVenues.

More information can be found at: http://www.sevenvenues.com/events/detail/jerry-seinfeld