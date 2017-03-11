Group holds vigil for dead dogs found inside Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local group on Saturday held a vigil for 21 dead dogs that were found in a Hampton house earlier this week.

Officers were called to a home on Pochin Place March 6, and reported finding several dead animals inside. It was later confirmed that 21 dead dogs were found, along with one dog that was still alive.

Police arrested 58-year-old Vernon Alonzo Silver Wednesday evening and charged him 65 counts.

The Blue Angels Pitbull Advocacy and Rescue Resource gathered at the house Saturday for a vigil. The group was planning to give each of the 21 dogs a name.

Silver was previously issued 32 summonses in April of 2014 after Animal Control removed more than a dozen bit pulls from a home in the city. He was found guilty in 2015 of animal cruelty.

Court documents show officers seized syringes and growth supplements from the Pochin Place home.

The one surviving dog is currently being evaluated at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. A Hampton police spokesperson could not confirm Thursday if Silver is suspected of dog fighting.

Animal advocates created created a makeshift memorial for the dogs outside of the house earlier in the week.

Silver is due in court later this month.

