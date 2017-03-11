Four in a row for the Princess Anne girls, Bethel boys bow out in title game

RICHMOND (WAVY) — The dynasty continues for the Princess Anne girls basketball team. The Cavaliers became the first girls team in VHSL history to record four consecutive state championships after Princess Anne defeated Highland Springs 77-60 in the 5A state title game in Richmond.

“It feels fantastic, every year it keeps getting better and better,” said Princess Anne coach Darnell Dozier who won his 8th state title overall. “The kids get younger and I get older, it gets harder for me and easier for them.”

In the 5A boys state final, the magic finally ran out for Bethel High School. The Bruins lost to L.C. Bird 65-52. Bethel was trying to win its first state championship since 1993.

