Crews respond to fire at portable classroom at Great Bridge Middle School

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake crews responded to a fire Saturday afternoon at Great Bridge Middle School.

Capt. Scott Saunders with the Chesapeake Fire Department confirmed that there was heavy smoke showing from a portable classroom at the school.

Crews were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m., and had the fire under control by 3 p.m. It is unknown what may have caused the fire.

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.