Crews battling fire at mobile home in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are responding to a fire at a mobile home near the Deep Creek North area of Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Fire Department tweeted Saturday evening that crews were called to a fire on S. Military Highway just after 5 p.m.

Responding units found a mobile home fully involved. There is no word on whether anyone was home at the time.

A viewer video taken across the street showed smoke through a wooded area. A second video showed a Dominion Virginia Power crew arriving on scene.

