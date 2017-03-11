Crews battle fire in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg, York, and James City County Fire Departments responded to a report of a residential structure fire on a balcony at 163 Merrimac Trail Friday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 10:23 p.m. and arrived on scene a few minutes later to find smoke and small fire in the exterior wall near the HVAC unit. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to Larry Snyder the Deputy Fire Chief with Williamsburg Fire Department.

One person was evaluated after the fire but not taken to the hospital. A family of five are displaced as a result of the fire but relatives will be assisting with temporary living arrangements.