Cooking-related fire displaces 2 families at Chesapeake apartment complex

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two families were displaced Saturday afternoon after a fire damaged two units of Chesapeake apartment complex.

Officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department say the fire was at a complex in the South Norfolk area of the city. Crews were called to the scene just after 1 p.m., and arrived six minutes later to find smoke showing from the two-story building.

Officials say the fire was cooking-related. It reportedly started in a first-floor unit and spread to the apartment above.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other units in the complex. Officials say it was brought under control just before 1:30 p.m.

A total of four adults and two children were displaced by the fire, and officials say they have made lodging arrangements. No injuries were reported.

