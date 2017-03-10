Warner, group of legislators introduce bill to expand veterans care program

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and several members of congress have introduced a bill to expand a veterans care program.

A release Warner’s office Friday states that the newly introduced measure would open the program –which aims to give care to veterans who are wounded or ill — to veterans from all eras.

The “Military and Veteran Caregiver Services Improvement Act” aims to make the program more inclusive to veterans suffering from mental health injuries, according to the release.

“They might not wear a uniform while they do it, but make no mistake – those who care for our veterans are providing an invaluable service to our country. Military caregivers carry a unique burden by caring for loved ones who come home bearing the physical and emotional scars of war,” Warner stated in the release.

Warner and a large group of legislators introduced the measure this week.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.