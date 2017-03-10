Virginia Beach police hold graduation, welcoming 43 new officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The 62nd Virginia Beach Police Recruit Academy graduated Friday.

Forty-three new officers went through 24 weeks of demanding physical and academic training to get to graduation. This is one of the largest graduating classes. A fourth of the class is made up of women.

The officers were sworn in during a ceremony at the Wyndham hotel on Atlantic Avenue.

A former WAVY-TV 10 employee, Kaitlyn Buswell, was among Friday’s graduates.

To all the new officers: Congratulations!