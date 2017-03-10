Video: Hail destroys storm chaser’s windshield in Missouri

MISSOURI (NBC) — A strong storm brought heavy hail to part of Missouri on Thursday.

That’s when storm chaser Bart Comstock captured video of hail destroying his windshield. The baseball-sized falling ice battered the glass, leaving it full of cracks.

Weather watchers throughout Southern Missouri reported dangerous weather. There was at least one report of a tornado.

The National Weather Service will be looking into just how strong Thursday’s storms were, determine if it was a tornado that hit the area.