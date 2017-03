VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police on Friday will graduate 43 new officers.

A police spokesperson says 43 of the original 59 recruits who started the 24-week training will be graduating — including 11 of 13 women who started the program. This rate does not typically happen, according to the spokesperson.

The recruits are scheduled to graduate in a scheduled 3 p.m. ceremony at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

