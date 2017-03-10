Transportation secretary writes to Va. Beach mayor over grant money

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne will not support Virginia Beach’s application for a state grant until the city repays what it owes from a previous grant, according to a letter he sent Mayor Will Sessoms this week.

At a meeting Tuesday night, Virginia Beach City Council voted to allow the city manager to apply for a Transportation Priority Opportunity Fund (TPOF) grant from the state. It would pay for an approximately $2.5 million project to turn the northern end of Atlantic Avenue into a cul-de-sac near the Cavalier Hotel. In a presentation to council, deputy city manager Tom Leahy said the city would not be paying for it.

In his letter to Sessoms, Layne wrote, “I am concerned about recent comments by members of city council that they are not willing to invest local funds in the Atlantic Avenue project. These comments, coupled with the fact that the City did not comply with the terms of the TPOF grant related to the purchase of the Norfolk Southern right of way cause me concern. Therefore, as a fiduciary of state transportation funds, I will not recommend any future TPOF grants for the City of Virginia Beach until all monies have been repaid for this grant.”

The right of way was being considered for the light rail expansion project, which is now dead in Virginia Beach.

Mayor Sessoms told WAVY News he could not comment on the letter because he abstained from the Tuesday vote on the issue out of a conflict.

Councilman John Moss agreed with Layne and previously sent a letter to Governor Terry McAuliffe asking the state to deny a grant request for the Atlantic Avenue project. The city has discussed paying back the $20 million it owes over the next four years, he said.

Councilwoman Barbara Henley told WAVY News the city council was still deciding what is next for the right of way.

Calls to other council members who voted on the issue were not immediately returned.