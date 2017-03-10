‘They left me for dead’: Norfolk woman hopes to find driver who hit her

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Noreen Washington is still holding out hope that the driver who hit her on her morning walk will be identified.

The 64-year-old woman says she was left for dead on Jan. 19, when a driver hit her in the intersection of Cromwell Road and Tait Terrace around 6:30 a.m.

“I want the person who did this to come forth,” said Washington. “It’s inhuman for a person to just hit you and just leave.”

Two months later, Washington is still recovering from her injuries. She is bound to a wheel chair as her broken pelvis heals. She spent three weeks in the hospital after the accident and says she still receives in-home physical therapy.

“I almost completed the crosswalk. I heard the engine rev up. I don’t know whether they were trying to make the light or didn’t see me,” recalls Washington, who says the car pushed her into traffic. “Cars were coming, and the Lord sent an angel by and they blocked the car so the cars wouldn’t run over me.”

Daniel Hudson, spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department, says Washington is one of 21 victims involved in a hit-and-run this year.

Last year, Hudson says there were 180 hit-and-runs. In 2015, 181 drivers and pedestrians were injured. In 2014, police say 139 drivers took off after crashing.

“Sometimes they don’t have a driver’s license,” Hudson said. “So, they’re afraid of getting the tickets or being taken to jail for driving without a license or with a suspended license. A lot of times, they don’t have insurance for the motor vehicle.”

Police say it’s important for pedestrians to follow the signs at crosswalks and for drivers to stay alert.

“…Not to be distracted by our everyday items in our vehicle, our cell phone our radios, not thinking about trying to be late for work or where we are going,” said Hudson.

Washington knows the chances are slim of finding the person responsible for her injuries, but she hopes her story will make others think twice.

“Please stop. Please stop. I don’t care if its a dog or an animal, please stop and see what you can do to assist a person.”

Unfortunately, Washington wasn’t able to get a good look at the vehicle and there were no cameras at the intersection.

Police say it’s a felony crime, and the only way to reduce the numbers is by educating drivers that it’s the law to stop, check on the other person, exchange information and call police.

Washington hopes to be back walking her normal three miles in June.