Take A Magic Carpet Ride With The Hurrah Players

I chatted with the talented Hurrah Players cast of Aladdin about their upcoming shows! Justin Sudderth, Aladdin, says he’d play the role of Genie if he wasn’t the ‘street-rat’ turned prince. The stunning Isabella Orosco, Jasmine, gives us the scoop on how audiences will get to see a different side to the princess.

All of your favorite characters will be featured in the Broadway show including: Jasmine, Aladdin, Genie and tons more. The costumes and beautiful set designs will have audiences feeling like they’ve been transported to Agrabah! Don’t miss your chance to see this amazing show NOW – Sunday (3.9-3.12) at the TCC Roper.

Hurrah Players presents: Disney’s Aladdin

Friday – Sunday

TCC Roper Performing Arts Theater- Norfolk

Tickets & Information:

HurrahPlayers.com

(757) 627-5437

