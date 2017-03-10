Suffolk School Board approves raise for superintendent of schools

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk School Board has approved a raise for the superintendent of schools.

An official with the school system says Dr. James Robert is now earning $200,000 for fiscal year 2016-2017. The raise was part of a four-phase plan.

The school board discussed the matter in September 2016, but it was not done publicly because it was considered a personnel matter.

Many community members complained about the raise to 10 On Your Side.

The board conducted a study on superintendent salaries around Hampton Roads, which you can see here.