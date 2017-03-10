Suffolk man gets five-year sentence for distribution of fentanyl

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for distribution of fentanyl.

Eugene Deandre Tillery pleaded guilty in 2016.

Court documents say Suffolk police, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), bought fentanyl from Tillery seven times. The total weight of those purchases amounted to 26 grams.

The agents thought they were buying heroin from Tillery, but a laboratory analysis revealed that the drugs were fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful pain killer that is 100 times more potent than heroin. Lacing heroin with fentanyl is a major reason for the alarming increase in thousands of deaths across the country from heroin overdoses.

Prosecutors say Tillery was a major supplier of heroin in Suffolk and distributed over two kilograms of heroin during 2015.