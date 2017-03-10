State police welcoming 125th generation of troopers Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police on Friday will welcome 49 new trooper into its ranks.

A commencement ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at State Police Training Academy. The 2017 graduates will be the 125th generation of troopers for the Virginia State Police.

Three of the new troopers are from the Hampton Roads region — including two from Chesapeake. A handful of the graduates have been assigned within this region.

State police say the new troopers will report to their assignments on March 13.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.