Chesapeake police: Man admits to killing his wife

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say a man confessed to killing his wife Friday after officers found a woman dead in an apartment.

Authorities were called to the 200 block of Sabal Palm Lane at 12 p.m. for a report of an injured woman. When police got there, they spoke with a man who said he called 911. He told officers the woman was his wife and he had just killed her.

The victim was found dead inside an apartment. Police say it appears she was strangled.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, is currently in custody.

Police have not released any further information.

