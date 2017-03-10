Rep. Taylor introduces bill to expand housing protections

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.) on Thursday introduced a bill to expand housing protections based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The new bill would amend the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which already protects sex, race, religion and other characteristics.

It would add the two new categories to the federal fair housing law. For example, the new measure would ban landlords from turning away a gay couple — even if they do not approve of their lifestyle.

Taylor said in a statement on his website, “Nobody should face discrimination when it comes to something as important as where they choose to live. Bad credit, poor references, and a lack of respect for property should be the criteria for judging with whom you should and shouldn’t do business.”

This is believed to be the first time ever that a Republican lawmaker is the initial sponsor of such a bill.

