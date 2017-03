VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews cut someone out of a vehicle following a crash in Virginia Beach Friday.

Around 4:57 p.m., emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Eddystone Lane in the Rosemont Forest South section of the city.

The fire department said on Facebook that one person was cut from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.