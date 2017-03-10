ODU eliminated from C-USA tourney after loss to Marshall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Stevie Browning scored 24 points, and Jon Elmore added 15 including the winning free throw as sixth-seeded Marshall bumped off No. 3 seed Old Dominion 64-63 in a wild see-saw of a Conference USA Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Marshall (19-14), which has not made the NCAA Tournament in 30 years, rides a three-game win streak into a Friday semifinal against No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech (23-9).

Old Dominion (19-12) trailed 15-0 after missing its first 12 shots — but rallied on a 25-6 run and led by two at halftime and hung close thereafter.

The teams traded one-point leads or were tied seven times in the last 2:40. Brandan Stith dunked once and tied the game at 63 with six seconds left. The Monarchs fouled Elmore with 2.5 seconds remaining, and he made the first but missed the second. But after calling an immediate timeout, the Monarchs weren’t able to get upcourt and score.

Terrence Thompson added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Marshall for his third double-double.

B.J. Stith and Trey Porter led the Monarchs with 12 points apiece, Brandan Stith added 11. Elmore added nine rebounds, matching a career best.