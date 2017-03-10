Norcom makes history, wins 4th-straight state championship

RICHMOND (WAVY) — The Norcom Greyhounds basketball dynasty is alive and well. Friday afternoon at VCU’s Siegel Center, the Greyhounds defeated Northside (Roanoke) 51-41 in the 4A state title game, becoming the first school in VHSL history to win four consecutive state basketball titles.

Travis Ingram, a senior who is going to Towson University, scored a game-high 19 points in the victory.

“It feels great getting that fourth one, especially with what we’ve been through this year,” Ingram said. “Eight losses, a cat has nine lives, we weren’t losing that ninth life.”

The state title is the 6th under longtime Norcom coach Leon Goolsby.

