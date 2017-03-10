NC Highway 12 traffic in Frisco to be diverted to beach

FRISCO, N.C. (AP) — State transportation officials say N.C. Highway 12 will be closed in Frisco on Hatteras Island to allow crews to repair culverts.

A few hundred feet of the beach highway will be accessible only to four-wheel-drive vehicles from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday because traffic will be diverted to the beach.

A news release from the state Transportation Department says a detour of more than eight miles will divert traffic at beach access Ramp 44 near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Buxton. The south end of the alternate route will connect to N.C. 12 at Ramp 49 off Billy Mitchell Road in Frisco.

Three aging culverts will be replaced with corrugated metal pipes.