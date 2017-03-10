Mother killed in N.C. beheading remembered as kind, beloved friend

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Yesenia Machado was a wife, mother and beloved friend — and that’s how family and friends will remember her.

In a 911 call afterward, Oliver expresses no remorse, saying he committed the killing “because he felt like it.”

Authorities say he beheaded his mother and mutilated her face and body.

In Zebulon, flowers and candles have been placed under the family’s mailbox. Neighbor Leona Smith put them there, and she’s organizing a vigil for Friday.

“We need to show support to this family,” she said. “We may not have talked everyday, we may not have hang out as close neighbors do but regardless they’re still our neighbor.”

Family and friends are raising money for the Funes-Machado family. They want to send Yesenia Machado’s remains back to Honduras, so she can be buried there. Donations can be made to Wells Fargo Bank to account No. 1502806985 in the name of Walter Funez, the husband of the victim.