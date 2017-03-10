Man survives plane crash in North Carolina

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) — A small plane caught fire after crashing Thursday in Edneyville, North Carolina, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane crashed at about 4:28 p.m. and was suspended by power lines for a short amount of time.

Only one man was on board at the time of the crash.

With the help of a nearby neighbor, the man was able to get out of the plane and is okay.

Edneyville Fire Department, Henderson County EMS, Henderson County Rescue Squad, Henderson County Emergency Management, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

When fire crews arrived, the power lines that were holding the plane up broke but were still live, making it hard to put out the fire.

The pilot was trying to land on a private air strip that he owns but realized he wasn’t going to be able to stop, so he tried to take off again.

However, he was unable to clear some trees and clipped one of them, which put him in the power lines.

The plane was a total loss but no other property was damaged.

The accident has been turned over to the FAA and NTSB for further investigation.