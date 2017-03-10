Man stopped for speeding in Kitty Hawk, facing several drug offenses

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old Kitty Hawk man is facing several drug charges after police stopped him for speeding last week.

Dare County authorities say Jason Anthony Dowless was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the March 3 traffic stop.

Dowless was then arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana — in addition to possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.

Authorities say a March 4 search of Dowless’ home resulted in more charges, including felony sell/deliver heroin and felony sell/deliver a Schedule IV drug (Xanax).

Authorities say more charges will be sought during a grand jury hearing.

