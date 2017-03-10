Man charged with firing gun on William & Mary campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun on the campus of William & Mary.
Around 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 26, Williamsburg police alerted William & Mary police after gunshots were heard near Stadium Drive. No one was hurt and there was no property damage.
Five people — none of whom were affiliated with the college — were detained immediately after the incident.
In an alert email sent to William & Mary students, campus police Chief Deb Cheesebro said the five people were banned from William & Mary and all of its properties.
On Thursday, William & Mary police obtained arrest warrants for 24-year-old Rakeem D. James, of Williamsburg. He’s charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.
James was not taken into custody. He’s set to appear in court on March 21.
School officials say James is not affiliated with William & Mary.