Man charged with attempted murder in Edenton stabbing

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges after a stabbing in Edenton on Saturday, March 4.

34-year-old Mark Louis Lamar Good is accused of stabbing 60-year-old William Clarence O’Neal, Jr., of Elizabeth City.

Officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of Rockey Hock Road around 10:50 p.m. Chowan County Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin says the stabbing stemmed from an ongoing dispute that dates back to last year.

O’Neal was listed in fair condition Monday at the hospital.

Good was arrested Saturday and is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. He’s being held at the Chowan Detention Facility on a $350,000 secured bond.