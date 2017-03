SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle accident in the 7800 block of South Quay Road, Friday afternoon.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 11:59 a.m.

After being treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, the driver of the vehicle was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk Hospital. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

The eastbound lane of Route 58 was shutdown for an hour while crews responded.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.