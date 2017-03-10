Jamestown boys and King’s Fork girls lose in state title game

RICHMOND (WAVY) — It was a tough night for our area 4A high school teams playing in state championship games. On the boys side, Jamestown’s dream season came to an end, the Eagles lost to Loudon Valley 80-48.

On the girls side, King’s Fork from Suffolk nearly brought a state championship home. The Bulldogs lost to Monacan 60-59 after a go-ahead bucket by Megan Walker, the top rated player in the nation who has committed to Connecticut.

King’s Fork had one final shot at the win, but the Bulldogs go-ahead basket did not beat the buzzer, sending King’s Fork home with a one-point loss.

Watch the highlights on WAVY.com.