HR Sports Star: Jennie Simms

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s HR Sports Star is Jennie Simms of Old Dominion. Simms was named this week as the Conference USA Player of the Year in women’s basketball. She is the first Lady Monarch player in 15 years to be named league MVP.

The senior guard from Accokeek, Maryland finished the regular season second nationally in scoring at 25.7 points per game. Simms has scored 30 or more points 11 times this season, including two games of 40 or more. The last lady monarch to be names the conference player of the year was Lucianne Berthuie in 2002.

Congratulations to Jennie Simms the HR Sports Star of the Week.