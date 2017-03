VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people and their pet were displaced by a house fire Friday.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue at 5:25 p.m. The fire engine arrived three minutes later and saw light smoke coming from the home’s eaves and heavy smoke inside the front door. The fire was knocked down by 5:34 p.m.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.