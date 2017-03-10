Gloucester authorities arrest 8 alleged drug dealers

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County authorities on Friday announced that eight alleged local drug dealers were arrested in a mass roundup.
The arrests followed a five-month investigation into the distribution of narcotics, specifically prescription drugs.
The nine people arrested were indicted on March 6 in the Gloucester Circuit Court.
One person, 30-year-old Elizabeth Ann Smith, remains wanted on a charge distributing a Schedule II drug (Oxycodone).
Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything of Smith’s whereabouts.
See the full list suspects arrested (along with their charges) below:
- Rebecca Ann Belvin, 53, of Gloucester Point
- Distribution of Schedule IV substance (Tramadol) – Two counts
- Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin)
- Belinda Kratzer, 45, of Gloucester
- Distribution of Schedule II (Adderall)
- Diamond Elizabeth Kratzer, 26, Gloucester
- Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin)
- Edla Marie Smith AKA “Goat,” 59, of Hayes
- Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin)
- James L. West, 33, of Gloucester
- Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone)
- Peggy Sue West, 55, of Gloucester
- Distribution of Schedule II (Roxicet)
- Tony Curtis West, 30, of Maryus
- Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone)
- Martha Magalene Wilson, 49, of Gloucester Point
- Distribution of Schedule II (Oxcontin)
- Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin)
- Distribution of Schedule II (Morphine)
- Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone)
Gloucester Drug Arrests
