General Mike Holmes assumes command of Air Combat Command at JBLE

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — General Mike Holmes took over command of Air Combat Command (ACC) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Friday.

General Holmes assumed command from General Hawk Carlisle.

Holmes comes from Headquarters Air Force at the Pentagon, where he served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Requirements from August 2014 to March 2017. There, he led the development and integration of Air Force strategy, long-range plans and operational capabilities-based requirements. All of this helped to ensure the Air Force built and employed effective air, space and cyber forces in order to reach national defense objectives.

Carlisle will retire from the Air Force after serving 39 years. He took command of ACC in October 2014.