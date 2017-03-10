Free cybersecurity training being offered to vets in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Free training in cyber security is being offered to qualified veterans in Hampton Roads.

The office of Gov. Terry McAuliffe says the eight to 12 week program is being offered by the SANS Institute.

The deadline to apply is March 17. Courses begin April 24. Those interested can visit http://www.sans.org .

Graduates are provided opportunities to gain access to cybersecurity employers. The program is offered in partnership with the United Service Organizations. The training is valued at up to $30,000 for each student depending on curriculum selected.

