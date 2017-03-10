Fire in bathroom of Azalea Gardens MS prompts evacuation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A small fire was reported in a girls bathroom at Azalea Gardens Middle School Friday afternoon, causing a short evacuation.

Dispatchers say a call about the fire was received shortly after 12:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, but fire crews responded to the scene.

Khalilah LeGrand with Norfolk Public Schools confirmed Friday that the fire caused a brief evacuation. LeGrand says a message was sent out to parents and guardians of students:

We are notifying you of an incident that occurred today at approximately 12:30 PM. There was a small fire located in one of the female restrooms on our second floor. Being that student and staff safety is our primary concern, the fire alarm was engaged and all students and staff were exited from the building. The Norfolk Fire Department confirmed that students and staff could re-enter the building at approximately 12:55. The incident has been resolved and at this time we are continuing with our normal school day.

It was not immediately known how the reported fire started.

