POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A brush fire in Poquoson burned eight and a half acres of land Friday.

A battalion chief with Poquoson Fire said crews were called to the 100 block of Church Street around 2:18 p.m.

The fire didn’t spread to any buildings and no one was hurt.

Crews with the Hampton Fire Department, Langley Air Force Base Fire and York County Department of Fire Life and Safety assisted the Poquoson Fire Department.