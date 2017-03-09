Woman charged with breaking into Salvo home

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a Salvo home.

On Feb. 24, deputies responded to a reported breaking and entering in the area of 3rd Street. As deputies were taking the report, an investigator spotted someone who matched the suspect description. The investigator stopped the woman and found that she had some of the stolen property in her possession at the time.

After an investigation, 32-year-old Kimberly Nikole Jakob was arrested Tuesday. She’s charged with breaking and entering and felonious larceny.

Jakob was released on a $5,000 secured bond.