Truck overturns in accident outside Va. Beach shopping center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A pickup truck overturned in an accident Thursday morning that reportedly sent one person to the hospital.

The accident was reported at Haygood Road and Twain Lane, just outside the Haygood Shopping Center. Dispatchers tell WAVY.com a two-vehicle crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m.

It was reported with injuries, and dispatch says someone was transported to the hospital. It was not immediately known who may have been hurt or the extent of any injuries sustained in the accident.

Images from a WAVY viewer Thursday showed a pickup truck flipped over in the middle of the street.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately known.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.