Thief caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are looking to catch a tool thief. The businesses affected said for 30 minutes in the middle of the night, a thief used their trucks as his own personal shopping spree. The crime cost them thousands of dollars.

In surveillance video from a nearby business, you can see a pick up truck pulls up to Ervin Windows and Doors. What the thief did that night cost Reid Pocock and his company more than money

“We feel like he pulled in behind our trailer and then just simply loaded his truck up with all our tools,” Pocock said.

Pocock is one of the owners of Ervin Windows and Doors. He said he came in Monday morning to find someone stole everything from a work van.

“On a construction site, a man’s tools are the way he makes his living,” he said. “You just don’t mess with that.”

A nearby business captured the thief in the act.

“He wasn’t in a hurry,” Pocock said. “He was methodically stealing everything he could get his hands on.”

It’s hard to tell by the footage, but for a half hour, the thief walked back and forth taking all sorts of tools.

“Battery-powered saw, battery-powered impact wrenches, pneumatic nailers,” Pocock continued.

The laundry list of lost items adds up to more $4,000. But the thief didn’t stop with Pocock’s work van.

Several offices down, the suspect stole hundreds of dollars of wire from Dowdy Electric’s vans before finally driving off into the night.

“If he wasn’t such a coward and you know, try to take someone’s tools during the day, there might be a different result,” Reid Pocock said.

Pocock and police hope someone notices the truck, so they can catch this midnight crook.