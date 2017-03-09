Teen stabbed in York County was trying to rob drug dealer, sheriff’s office says

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says a January stabbing stemmed from an attempted robbery.

The sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old boy was injured in the stabbing, which happened Feb. 13 on St. Clair Circle, near the Belmont apartments.

The victim told authorities that he and the suspect met up to settle a dispute from the day before. However, investigators determined that the stabbing was actually because of the attempted robbery of a drug dealer.

The sheriff’s office says a 17-year-old girl stabbed the 16-year-old boy. The girl, of the 500 block of St. Clair Circle, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

The stabbing victim, of the 200 block of St. Clair Circle, was charged with attempted robbery.

Authorities say the female suspect stabbed the 16-year-old boy several times while he was assaulting another male, who he was trying to rob of marijuana.