Southern Shores moving forward with beach replenishment

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Southern Shores will move forward with plans to replenish its beaches.
Duck, Kitty Hawk and Kill Devil Hills already planned to begin renourishment this year. After a destructive winter, Southern Shores looked into piggybacking onto it.
The town council approved plans to join in this week.
The project will cost less than $1 million. The town and Dare County will pay for a portion. Homeowners in the Pelican Watch area will also pitch in for the project.