NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus was reportedly involved in an accident Thursday morning across the street from the Academy for Discovery at Lakewood in Norfolk.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com an accident between a school bus and another car was reported around 9:20 a.m. at Tidewater Drive and Alsace Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and dispatchers say no students on the bus at the time.

