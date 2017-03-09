Regent University hits all-time student enrollment record

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University announced Thursday that the school reached a new all-high record in student enrollment.

The university said in a news release that it has 10,000 enrolled students. The school says the increase has been fueled by new degrees, concentrations and certificate programs including security, marketing and healthcare.

“We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone of 10,000 students enrolled at Regent University today,” said Regent’s Chancellor and CEO Dr. Pat Robertson. “By investing in new programs and services, with a major focus on new technology, Regent is now much better positioned for sustainable growth while at the same time continuing to offer our students a quality education that is also affordable.”

The school has also increased its online degree programs to 110, both at the undergraduate and graduate levels, and will launch additional programs during the year.

Robertson founded the school in 1978. It offers degrees from a Christian perspective, including business, law and government.