ODU student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Old Dominion University student was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis while out of town on spring break, school officials said Thursday.

The student is undergoing treatment.

As a precaution, the Virginia Department of Health has reached out to five people who had contact with the sick student so they can be treated as well in an effort to prevent further infection.

Dr. Robert F. Dunker, Old Dominion’s medical director of Student Health Services, released a statement saying, “Although there is no danger to the Old Dominion community as a result of this situation, the University’s Student Health Services medical team is following all health and safety protocols and will continue to work with the Virginia Department of Health.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meningococcal disease is not typically transmitted by routine or casual contact. It is spread through saliva and prolonged, close contact with an infected person.

The CDC recommends all college students get immunized against meningococcal disease before starting college and Virginia law requires people age 16 or older to be immunized.