Norfolk Little Creek health clinics, WIC services closing for renovations

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk has announced that the Public Health Little Creek Clinics as well as Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services will be closed temporarily for renovations beginning Friday.

The city says the renovations are aimed at streamlining customer service and improving operational efficiency.

Immunization clinics will be moved to the Norfolk Public Health Center on Southampton Avenue on March 13. Family planning and sexual transmitted infections clinics will be moved Park on March 20.

Pediatric clinics will be moved to March 20 at the Norfolk Public Health Center — and Friday mornings for appointments only.

WIC services will be available at the Park Place, Huntersville and Berkley locations by appointment (call 757-985-4878 or 757-985-4856). The Little Creek clinics and WIC services are expected to reopen in June.

