Norfolk CA clears officers of wrongdoing in deadly 2016 shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney has cleared two officers of any wrongdoing in the deadly shooting of Willie D. James last summer.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Gregory Underwood says around 6:46 p.m. on June 2, 2016, officers responded to the 400 block of Chapel Street. They had previously just responded to a report of a stolen car that was going the wrong way on Walke Street. Several people, possibly juveniles, jumped out of the car before police arrived at the scene.

Once in the area, two officers were drawn to 410 Chapel Street, where they saw a man with a ripped shirt. Several children reported that a man at that location had just assaulted a woman who lived there.

The officers entered the home and the woman confirmed she had just been assaulted by a man, who was later identified as James. He had gone upstairs before police got there.

One of the officers called upstairs to James to come down. While speaking to him, the officer had his gun out in a ready position, but it wasn’t pointed upstairs, according to Underwood.

Willie James appeared at the top of the stairs making “angry sounding noises” and yelling, though officers couldn’t understand what he was saying. The officers thought James appeared agitated and he wasn’t complying with their requests to come downstairs. Instead, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says he reached into the waistband of his shorts and pulled out a large kitchen knife.

Holding the knife in his right hand, James “jumped or bounded down the steps in the direction” of the officers. As he reached the bottom of the stairs, he reportedly swung the knife back and forth while screaming and moving toward one of the officers, whose back was against a couch. The other officer was standing nearby, closer to an interior wall.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says one of the officers fired his gun when James’ knife came close to his head. The other officer said he thought his fellow officer had in fact been stabbed, which is why he fired.

The officer said he continued to fire as James fell to the ground because he still had the knife in hand and appeared to be trying to move toward the other officer.

Once James was on the ground, both officers immediately tried to render aid until medics got to the scene. James was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died.

“In consideration of all of the evidence available, it is my conclusion that [the officers’] discharge of their service weapons was unavoidable and a reasonable reaction to and a direct result of imminent danger … arising from James’ unprovoked attack with a deadly weapon,” Underwood said Thursday in a letter.

You can read Underwood’s letter in full here. Warning: The letter contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

